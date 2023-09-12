Ammagamma - Intelligenza Artificiale al festivalfilosofia 2023Riforma pensioni 2023: Le Pensioni Meritano Rispetto e Stabilità, ...Scomparsa di Kata, la Bimba Peruviana a Firenze: Nuove Speranze ...Ciclone Daniel, oltre 150 morti in Libia : Cosa Aspettarci Questo ...I Figli di Silvio Berlusconi Onorano le Volontà Paternali Pagando 230 ...Tragedia a Portogruaro: Bambino di 18 mesi muore in ospedale in ...ASUSTOR annuncia l'unità di espansione Xpanstor 4Prima Puntata del Grande Fratello 2023: Le Prime Nomination e ...Arrestato in Francia il Presunto Aggressore di Reggio Emilia: Un Caso ...Forza Motorsport presenta il gameplay iniziale della garaUltime Blog

KX announces KDB.AI Cloud: THE FREE, SMARTER VECTOR DATABASE FOR AI (Di martedì 12 settembre 2023) NEW YORK, and LONDON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/

KX, the global pioneer in VECTOR and time-series data management, has announced the general availability of KDB.AI Cloud, a VECTOR DATABASE for real-time contextual AI. Quick and easy to set up and use, this FREE, Cloud-based version of KDB.AI, the leading VECTOR DATABASE, has been designed with a commitment to provide a superior developer experience. Unique among VECTOR DATABASEs, KDB.AI Cloud enables developers to bring temporal and semantic context and relevancy to their AI-powered application. Built to handle high-speed, time-series data and multi-mode query data processing, it allows business users, for example, to query real-time financial ...
