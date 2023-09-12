Iris Law e Lila Moss diventano nuovi angeli di Victoria’s Secret (Di martedì 12 settembre 2023) Iris Law e Lila Moss sono piuttosto amiche e condividono anche la passerella, grazie a Victoria’s Secret. Il brand avvia una nuova era e sceglie i suoi due nuovi angeli dalla generazione Z, in vista della sfilata alla New York Fashion Week. La settimana della moda di New York ha già lanciato due nomi in pasto alla storia glam. Figlie d’arte, Lila Moss e Iris Law hanno debuttato insieme come angeli di Victoria’s Secret, inaugurando una nuova generazione in passerella. La prima è figlia della famosa top model Kate Moss. La seconda, invece, ha come padre Jude Law, acclamato attore hollywoodiano. Entrambe, da qualche anno, hanno intrapreso un percorso ben ...Leggi su velvetmag
