Ammagamma - Intelligenza Artificiale al festivalfilosofia 2023Riforma pensioni 2023: Le Pensioni Meritano Rispetto e Stabilità, ...Scomparsa di Kata, la Bimba Peruviana a Firenze: Nuove Speranze ...Ciclone Daniel, oltre 150 morti in Libia : Cosa Aspettarci Questo ...I Figli di Silvio Berlusconi Onorano le Volontà Paternali Pagando 230 ...Tragedia a Portogruaro: Bambino di 18 mesi muore in ospedale in ...ASUSTOR annuncia l'unità di espansione Xpanstor 4Prima Puntata del Grande Fratello 2023: Le Prime Nomination e ...Arrestato in Francia il Presunto Aggressore di Reggio Emilia: Un Caso ...Forza Motorsport presenta il gameplay iniziale della garaUltime Blog

Infosys Collaborates with STARK Group to Power its Digital Transformation by Leveraging Infosys Topaz

Infosys Collaborates

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
Infosys Collaborates with STARK Group to Power its Digital Transformation by Leveraging Infosys Topaz (Di martedì 12 settembre 2023) BENGALURU, India, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation Digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic multi-year collaboration with STARK Group, Europe's largest retailer and distributor of building materials, to Power its Digital Transformation journey Leveraging the recently launched Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms using generative AI technologies. As part of this collaboration, Infosys and STARK Group will establish a state-of-the-art data center in Denmark, which will serve ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Razum e Turrin (Quadient): cliente al centro » inno3  Inno3

Infosys Collaborates with STARK Group to Power its Digital Transformation by Leveraging Infosys Topaz

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic multi-yea ...

Infosys Foundation Collaborates With Health Department Of Karnataka To Setup 100-Bed Maternity & Child Care Hospital

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys, on Monday announced that it will construct a 100-bed maternity and child care hospital in Kunigal Taluk, Tumakuru district of Karnataka, ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Infosys Collaborates
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Infosys Collaborates Infosys Collaborates with STARK Group