Infosys Collaborates with STARK Group to Power its Digital Transformation by Leveraging Infosys Topaz

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 12 settembre 2023) BENGALURU, India, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/(NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generationservices and consulting, today announced a strategic multi-year collaboration, Europe's largest retailer and distributor of building materials, toitsjourneythe recently launched, an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms using generative AI technologies. As part of this collaboration,andwill establish a state-of-the-art data center in Denmark, which will serve ...