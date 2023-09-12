Golf: al Fortinet Championship 2023 Max Homa cerca il tris. In gara anche Justin Thomas (Di martedì 12 settembre 2023) Ritorna il PGA Tour, con la parte sostanzialmente autunnale della stagione 2023 che porta verso un 2024 ricco di cambiamenti. In particolare, stavolta siamo all’ultimo appuntamento oltreoceano prima della Ryder Cup, il Fortinet Championship. Evento californiano che si tiene dal 2007, ha visto nelle due ultime edizioni i successi di Max Homa, che cerca dunque di fare tris e dare una bella spinta al proprio cammino verso la Ryder Cup di Roma. Non c’è solo lui al via sul North Course del Silverado Country Club di Napa all’interno del team americano: vedremo, infatti, anche Justin THomas, anche lui in procinto di viaggiare verso la Città Eterna. Allo stesso modo, sono presenti anche il capitano USA, Zach ...Leggi su oasport
