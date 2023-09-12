Global Ocean Exploration Nonprofit OceanX Embarks on Second Mission to Research the Azores' Uncharted Seafloor (Di martedì 12 settembre 2023) - Data collected by OceanX will help inform the Regional Government of the Azores' decision-making to protect rich marine biodiversity and ecosystems in Azorean waters NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/
This August, Ocean Exploration Nonprofit OceanX returned to the Azores to Research the Seafloor's topography and ecosystem. This marked OceanX's Second Mission in the region in collaboration with the Okeanos Marine Research Institute at the University of the Azores. The Mission ran from August 24 to September 8, 2023, and focused on data collection of the Azores' deep-sea ecosystems and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Uno studio su scala globale - pubblicato su Nature - mostra che in alcuni laghi d'acqua dolce ci sono concentrazione di microplastiche più elevate di quelle contenute nelle isole di plastica oceaniche. Un risultato sorprendente - come dice Veronica Nava che ha coordinato la ricerca di Milano-Bicocca
Gli oceani hanno nuovi colori - e non è una buona notizia. La causa è il riscaldamento globale
Global Ocean Exploration Nonprofit OceanX Embarks on Second Mission to Research the Azores' Uncharted Seafloor
Global Ocean Exploration Nonprofit OceanX Embarks on Second Mission to Research the Azores' Uncharted SeafloorData collected by OceanX will help inform the Regional Government of the Azores' decision-making to protect rich marine biodiversity and ecosystems in Azorean waters ...
