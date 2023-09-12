Gates Foundation Goalkeepers Report Says Seven Innovations Could Save 2 Million Mothers and Babies by 2030 (Di martedì 12 settembre 2023) Melinda French Gates and Bill Gates call for urgent action to advance progress on the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and shine a spotlight on reducing maternal and child mortality SEATTLE, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation today released its Seventh annual Goalkeepers Report, describing where the world has collectively fallen short at the halfway point for achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and where innovation and investment can fuel progress, particularly in the fight against the global epidemic of maternal and child mortality. Co-authored by Foundation Co-chairs Melinda French Gates and Bill Gates, the Report highlights new ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation today released its Seventh annual Goalkeepers Report, describing where the world has collectively fallen short at the halfway point for achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and where innovation and investment can fuel progress, particularly in the fight against the global epidemic of maternal and child mortality. Co-authored by Foundation Co-chairs Melinda French Gates and Bill Gates, the Report highlights new ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Gates Foundation Goalkeepers Report Says Seven Innovations Could Save 2 Million Mothers and Babies by 203012, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation today released its seventh annual Goalkeepers Report , describing where the world has collectively fallen short at the halfway point for ...
PCAST Working Group, Co - Led by PSMF Founder Joe Kiani, Releases Report on Transforming Patient Safety... Donald Berwick, MD, Patient safety expert, CMS, Institute for Healthcare Improvement Lisa Cooper, Johns Hopkins University Sue Desmond - Hellmann, Former CEO, Gates Foundation, Former Chancellor ...
SOROS LASCIA L'EUROPA, MA NON E' UNA RITIRATA, BENSI' UN OBIETTIVO RAGGIUNTOSostanzialmente lo stesso modus operandi è riscontrabile in un'altra, analoga realtà, la Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. E questo pone seri punti interrogativi sulla direzione che enti in ogni caso ...
Nella biografia di Isaacson le ragioni dello scontro tra Elon Musk e ... Fortune Italia
Gates Foundation Goalkeepers Report Says Seven Innovations Could Save 2 Million Mothers and Babies by 203012, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation today released its seventh annual Goalkeepers Report, describing where the world has collectively fallen short at the halfway point for ...
Le ragioni dello scontro tra Elon Musk e Bill GatesLe ragioni dello scontro e dei dissapori tra il Ceo di Tesla Elon Musk e il cofondatore di Microsoft Bill Gates ...
Gates FoundationSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Gates Foundation