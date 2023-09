FONDAZIONE TELETHON AND ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS COMPLETE TRANSFER OF MARKETING AUTHORIZATION OF STRIMVELIS FOR ADA-SCID IN EUROPE

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 12 settembre 2023) Following a positive opinion from the EMA, theofoffromhas been approved by thean Commissionwill now be responsible for providing the gene therapy to eligible patients in thean Union MILAN, BOSTON, and LONDON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/, one of the main Italian biomedical charities, and, a global gene therapy leader, today announced the completion of theof thefor, a gene therapy approved by the ...