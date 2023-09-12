Dekang's Innovative Products - DKiss Menthol Flavor Roll-on for Cigarettes & Smokeless Nicotine Inhaler to be Debuted Globally at InterTabac 2023 in Germany (Di martedì 12 settembre 2023) DORTMUND, Germany, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Dekang Biotech Co., Ltd. ("Dekang"), a pioneer in the vaping industry, is gearing up for the InterTabac 2023, a renowned industry fair that runs from September 14-16 in Dortmund, Germany. At booth 2.B18, Dekang will introduce two Products that are making their global debut, offering unique solutions to enhance the Nicotine experience while prioritizing environmental responsibility. Dekang's first breakthrough is the DKiss Menthol Flavor Roll-On, set to transform the smoking experience in several ways. It is the easiest way to Flavor the Cigarettes. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
