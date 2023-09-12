Bangladesh Launches Bangabandhu International Cyber Security Awareness Award (Di martedì 12 settembre 2023) DHAKA, Bangladesh, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The surge in Cyberattacks, averaging 4,000 daily worldwide, led to a $4.35 million average cost per data breach in 2022. Projected global business losses of $10.5 trillion by 2025 highlight the pressing need to combat Cybercrime amid expanding technology reliance. In response, Bangladesh introduced the "Bangabandhu International Cyber Security Awareness Award 2023," backed by the Bangladesh Hi-tech Park Authority, Digital Security Agency, and UNDP. Honoring Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's leadership during the 1971 struggle, the Award strives to foster a secure digital future, transcending ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
