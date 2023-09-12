NVIDIA rilascia un nuovo Game Ready DriverIl Grinch: Avventure Natalizie trailer di giocoConto alla rovescia di 10 giorni per il rilascio di Slaps and Beans 2Mortal Kombat 1: nuovo trailer di lancio Arrivano i Logi PLAY Days con grandi scontiAmmagamma - Intelligenza Artificiale al festivalfilosofia 2023Riforma pensioni 2023: Le Pensioni Meritano Rispetto e Stabilità, ...Scomparsa di Kata, la Bimba Peruviana a Firenze: Nuove Speranze ...Ciclone Daniel, oltre 150 morti in Libia : Cosa Aspettarci Questo ...I Figli di Silvio Berlusconi Onorano le Volontà Paternali Pagando 230 ...Ultime Blog

Bangladesh Launches Bangabandhu International Cyber Security Awareness Award

Bangladesh Launches

Bangladesh Launches Bangabandhu International Cyber Security Awareness Award (Di martedì 12 settembre 2023) DHAKA, Bangladesh, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The surge in Cyberattacks, averaging 4,000 daily worldwide, led to a $4.35 million average cost per data breach in 2022. Projected global business losses of $10.5 trillion by 2025 highlight the pressing need to combat Cybercrime amid expanding technology reliance. In response, Bangladesh introduced the "Bangabandhu International Cyber Security Awareness Award 2023," backed by the Bangladesh Hi-tech Park Authority, Digital Security Agency, and UNDP. Honoring Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's leadership during the 1971 struggle, the Award strives to foster a secure digital future, transcending ...
