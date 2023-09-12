AGC's Digital Curtain (TM) Light Control Glass Adopted for Toyota's "Century" (Di martedì 12 settembre 2023) TOKYO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/
AGC Inc. headquartered in Tokyo, a world-leading manufacturer of Glass, chemicals, and high-tech materials, announced on September 12 that its Digital Curtain (TM) (*1) Light Control Glass has been Adopted for Toyota's new Century luxury model, which will be launched in 2023. The adoption of Digital Curtain (TM) in the rear seats allows for instantaneous Control of Light transmission and visibility, thus contributing to a spacious and comfortable cabin interior. This is the first time in the world (*2) for Light Control Glass to be Adopted for car door ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
#UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Kiev short of men. Umerov wants electronic military ID and mobilises women. Moscow enlists prisonersAll information about a soldier should be digital,' announced the new Defence Ministry chief Umerov. https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://...
BRICS. Africa al centro degli interessiAlla vigilia del vertice africano dei BRICS , l' African Digital Business Magazine spiega le ... Luigi Medici Segui i nostri aggiornamenti su Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW e sul nostro ...
#UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Kiev short of men. Umerov wants electronic military ID and mobilises women. Moscow enlists prisonersAll information about a soldier should be digital,' announced the new Defence Ministry chief Umerov. https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://...
BRICS. Africa al centro degli interessi AGC COMMUNICATION
