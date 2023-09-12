AEW: Saraya “invita” Trinity a Dynamite, vuole anche il titolo di Impact (Di martedì 12 settembre 2023) Nel prossimo futuro potrebbe prospettarsi una faida interpromozionale con il coinvolgimento di AEW e Impact come già successo in passato. Difatti, durante una recente intervista l’attuale AEW Women’s Champion Saraya ha espresso il desiderio di “collezionare” titoli di diverse altre federazioni, un po’ come fece Kenny Omega insomma. In particolare l’inglese pare aver messo gli occhi sull’Impact Knockouts Title detenuto da Trinity. Botta e risposta social Durante una recente intervista con Women’s Wrestling Talk, Saraya ha espresso il desiderio di collezionare titoli di altre federazioni, aggiungendoli così al suo AEW Women’s Title. In particolare sembra aver messo gli occhi su Trinity e sul suo Impact Knockouts Title. La risposta della campionessa di ...Leggi su zonawrestling
