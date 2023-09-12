NVIDIA rilascia un nuovo Game Ready DriverIl Grinch: Avventure Natalizie trailer di giocoConto alla rovescia di 10 giorni per il rilascio di Slaps and Beans 2Mortal Kombat 1: nuovo trailer di lancio Arrivano i Logi PLAY Days con grandi scontiAmmagamma - Intelligenza Artificiale al festivalfilosofia 2023Riforma pensioni 2023: Le Pensioni Meritano Rispetto e Stabilità, ...Scomparsa di Kata, la Bimba Peruviana a Firenze: Nuove Speranze ...Ciclone Daniel, oltre 150 morti in Libia : Cosa Aspettarci Questo ...I Figli di Silvio Berlusconi Onorano le Volontà Paternali Pagando 230 ...Ultime Blog

AEW | Saraya “invita” Trinity a Dynamite | vuole anche il titolo di Impact

AEW Saraya

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

zazoom
Autore : zonawrestling Commenta
AEW: Saraya “invita” Trinity a Dynamite, vuole anche il titolo di Impact (Di martedì 12 settembre 2023) Nel prossimo futuro potrebbe prospettarsi una faida interpromozionale con il coinvolgimento di AEW e Impact come già successo in passato. Difatti, durante una recente intervista l’attuale AEW Women’s Champion Saraya ha espresso il desiderio di “collezionare” titoli di diverse altre federazioni, un po’ come fece Kenny Omega insomma. In particolare l’inglese pare aver messo gli occhi sull’Impact Knockouts Title detenuto da Trinity. Botta e risposta social Durante una recente intervista con Women’s Wrestling Talk, Saraya ha espresso il desiderio di collezionare titoli di altre federazioni, aggiungendoli così al suo AEW Women’s Title. In particolare sembra aver messo gli occhi su Trinity e sul suo Impact Knockouts Title. La risposta della campionessa di ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising

Saraya vuole conquistare tutti i titoli in AEW e non solo  The Shield Of Wrestling

AEW, Saraya campionessa a Londra e la festa con la famiglia: "In ...  World Wrestling

Saraya makes MASSIVE reveal regarding her AEW career

Saraya and her wrestling career, particularly her tenure in WWE, stand out as one of the most impactful in women’s wrestling over the past decade. After leaving WWE, she transitioned to All Elite ...

Saraya Comments On Wanting To Face Other Champions, & More

In a recent interview with “Women’s Wrestling Talk” at Starrcast VI, Saraya wished for AEW to introduce tag team or trios championships for the women’s division. Saraya, who currently holds the AEW ...

Women’s World Title Match Set For AEW Grand Slam

Saraya’s first title defense has been set. All Elite Wrestling took to their socials to announce that AEW Women’s World Champion, Saraya will defend her title at the company’s upcoming ‘AEW Grand Slam ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AEW Saraya
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : AEW Saraya Saraya invita Trinity Dynamite vuole