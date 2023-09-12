Ammagamma - Intelligenza Artificiale al festivalfilosofia 2023Riforma pensioni 2023: Le Pensioni Meritano Rispetto e Stabilità, ...Scomparsa di Kata, la Bimba Peruviana a Firenze: Nuove Speranze ...Ciclone Daniel, oltre 150 morti in Libia : Cosa Aspettarci Questo ...I Figli di Silvio Berlusconi Onorano le Volontà Paternali Pagando 230 ...Tragedia a Portogruaro: Bambino di 18 mesi muore in ospedale in ...ASUSTOR annuncia l'unità di espansione Xpanstor 4Prima Puntata del Grande Fratello 2023: Le Prime Nomination e ...Arrestato in Francia il Presunto Aggressore di Reggio Emilia: Un Caso ...Forza Motorsport presenta il gameplay iniziale della garaUltime Blog

Aerosmith | stop al tour d' addio per problemi alle corde vocali di Steven Tyler

Autore : tgcom24.mediaset
Aerosmith, stop al tour d'addio per problemi alle corde vocali di Steven Tyler (Di martedì 12 settembre 2023) Leggi Anche Steven Tyler, il cantante degli Aerosmith accusato di molestie Nuovi problemi per Steven Tyler E' un lungo periodo nero per Steven Tyler, che nel 2022 era dovuto rientrare in rehab ...
'Ogni serata celebrerà i cinque decenni di successi rivoluzionari degli Aerosmith, che festeggiano i loro 50 anni'. 12/09/23 Fotogallery - Laura Pausini torna con 'Anime Parallele' 11/09/23 ...

Aerosmith postpones shows after Steven Tyler suffers vocal cord damage

Aerosmith has postponed a half-dozen dates on their farewell tour because frontman Steven Tyler injured his vocal cords during a performance, Tyler announced on Sept. 11.

Aerosmith postpones shows after Steven Tyler injures vocal cords

PHILADELPHIA—Aerosmith has postponed a half-dozen dates on their farewell tour because frontman Steven Tyler injured his vocal cords during a performance, Tyler announced Monday, Sept.
