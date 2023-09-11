DRAFT? - PER GLI AMANTI DEI GIOCHI IN SCATOLAPresunto Stupro a Milano: Ragazza Accusa Sconosciuto di Aggressione ...Fattura Insensibile per la Pulizia del Sangue: La Terribile Beffa ...Vito Lo Iacono, detto 'Er Motosega', Affronta gli Hater su TikTok: ...Il Potere Straordinario dell'Olfatto Canino: Come Sierra ha Salvato ...Festival dei videogiochi GAMICON 21 e 22 Ottobre 2023 - PistoiaScontrini Pazzi: La Polemica per un Supplemento di 15 Euro per il ...Tragedia a Cagliari: Quattro Giovani perdono la vita in un Incidente ...Anticipazioni Grande Fratello 2023: Nuove Voci, Nuove Storie e Tanta ...Francesco Totti e Noemi Bocchi: Romantica Fuga a Ponza con i Figli e ...Ultime Blog

The Last of Us 2 | sarà Florence Pugh a interpretare Abby?

The Last

The Last of Us 2, sarà Florence Pugh a interpretare Abby? (Di lunedì 11 settembre 2023) Stando a una recente indiscrezione a Florence Pugh era stato offerto il ruolo di Abby nella seconda stagione di The Last of Us prima dell'inizio degli scioperi. In attesa di avere nuove informazioni concrete sulla seconda stagione di The Last of Us, adattamento televisivo del pluripremiato videogame targato Naughty Dog, emerge in rete un nuovo rumor riguardante la possible interprete scelta per il ruolo di Abby, personaggio chiave di The Last of Us: Part II. A quanto pare nientemeno che Florence Pugh era in lizza per entrare a far parte della nuova stagione. Il rumor arriva dallo scooper @MyTimeToShineH: "Ho sentito da un'altra fonte che a Florence Pugh fosse stata offerta la parte prima dello sciopero. ...
