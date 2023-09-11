Terrore nel Parco Verde di Caivano: Spari in Strada, la Denuncia del ...Terremoto in Marocco: Bilancio in Peggioramento con oltre 2.100 Morti ...iRobot presenta i nuovi Roomba j9+ e Roomba Combo j9+Arena Suzuki su Rai 1: seconda serata con Haiducii, Blue e GalaLa Reazione Insensibile della Suocera a una Terribile Notizia: Un ...Granchio Blu nel Salento: Una Minaccia Ambientale che Richiede ...Miley Cyrus Svela il Momento Chiave della Fine del Suo Matrimonio con ...Viktor Trukhin: Dal Medico di Putin all'Arresto Shock - Segreti ...Venezia 80, Matteo Garrone: Il nostro Leone per i migranti che non ce ...Catastrofi Alluvionali in Grecia, Spagna e Vicine Regioni: Piogge ...Ultime Blog

RBSL AWARDS SUBCONTRACT TO HUBER+SUHNER FOR CABLE HARNESSES ON BOXER MIV

RBSL AWARDS

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
RBSL AWARDS SUBCONTRACT TO HUBER+SUHNER FOR CABLE HARNESSES ON BOXER MIV (Di lunedì 11 settembre 2023) - A multi-million-pound SUBCONTRACT has been awarded to HUBER+SUHNER, to supply radio frequency and low frequency CABLE HARNESSES for the British Army's BOXER MIV Programme. HERISAU, Switzerland, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The contract ensures the BOXER vehicles will be equipped with CABLE HARNESSES that will provide safe, reliable and mission-critical operation for British Army BOXER crews.   With a global presence across 80 countries, HUBER+SUHNER will carry out the work at its Oxfordshire and Staffordshire facilities, to ensure UK skilled manufacturing roles for the BOXER programme. The contract will also support growth, including recruitment of additional roles in engineering and operations, ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Migranti, tregua finita a Lampedusa: oltre 500 arrivi nella notte ...  Lifestyleblog

RBSL AWARDS SUBCONTRACT TO HUBER+SUHNER FOR CABLE HARNESSES ON BOXER MIV

A multi-million-pound subcontract has been awarded to HUBER+SUHNER, to supply radio frequency and low frequency cable harnesses for the British Army's Boxer MIV Programme.

HUBER+SUHNER AG: RBSL AWARDS SUBCONTRACT TO HUBER+SUHNER FOR CABLE HARNESSES ON BOXER MIV

A multi-million-pound subcontract has been awarded to HUBER+SUHNER, to supply radio frequency and low frequency cable harnesses for the British Army's Boxer MIV Programme. HERISAU, Switzerland ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : RBSL AWARDS
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : RBSL AWARDS RBSL AWARDS SUBCONTRACT HUBERSUHNER CABLE