RBSL AWARDS SUBCONTRACT TO HUBER+SUHNER FOR CABLE HARNESSES ON BOXER MIV (Di lunedì 11 settembre 2023) - A multi-million-pound SUBCONTRACT has been awarded to HUBER+SUHNER, to supply radio frequency and low frequency CABLE HARNESSES for the British Army's BOXER MIV Programme. HERISAU, Switzerland, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/
