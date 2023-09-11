Nfl, show alla prima: McCaffrey fa volare i 49ers, i Patriots onorano Brady ma lasciano la vittoria a Phila (Di lunedì 11 settembre 2023) San Francisco impressiona, Cincinnati fa una figuraccia. Miami esibisce i fuochi d'artificio, Philadelphia vince pur con il freno tirato. È la vetrina della prima domenica Nfl, la giornata si ...Leggi su gazzetta
Nfl, show alla prima: McCaffrey fa volare i 49ers, i Patriots onorano Brady ma lasciano la vittoria a PhilaLeggi anche Nfl, sorpresa al via: Detroit sbanca casa Chiefs. Burrow, rinnovo da record Leggi i commenti Sport Usa: tutte le notizie 11 settembre - 07:59
Cowboys at Giants: Can Injured O-Line Block Dexter Lawrence AnalysisThe quickest way for the Dallas Cowboys to collapse on Sunday night is if Tyler Biadasz and pals cannot mitigate the damage of New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.
Tyreek snags game-winner as Dolphins outlast Chargers. See photos from the Week 1 thrillerDolphins fans let themselves be heard Sunday night when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa tossed a game-winner to Tyreek Hill as Miami opened the NFL season with a 36-34 win ... OPINION: Tua, Tyreek put on ...
