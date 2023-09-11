Kazakhstan Tennis Federation Anna Danilina claims US Open Championship (Di lunedì 11 settembre 2023) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Anna Danilina together with Finnish player Harri Heliovaara won the US Open 2023 mixed doubles title. In the finals, the Kazakh-Finnish duo defeated top seeds Americans Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek 6:3, 6:4. Ranked No.29 in doubles on the Hologic WTA Tour, Danilina has won her first Grand Slam and delivered Kazakhstan its first Grand Slam mixed doubles title. "I have no words," Danilina said. "It was an amazing run. It's been a pleasure. To many more." During the awards ceremony, Danilina also congratulated her opponents, expressed her gratitude to her partner Harri Heliovaara, and thanked her fans, the tournament organisers, and her team for their support. "I would like to thank Bulat
Kazakhstan Tennis Federation Anna Danilina claims US Open Championshipand the whole federation for supporting me and tennis in Kazakhstan. It's been an amazing opportunity, and I am so happy that we won this title for the first time ever!" she added. Bulat Utemuratov, ...
Kazakhstan’s Danilina and Finland’s Heliovaara Win 2023 US Open Mixed Doubles FinalKazakh tennis player Anna Danilina together with Finland’s Harri Heliovaara won their first Grand Slam title on Sept. 9 by defeating Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek of the United States 6:3, 6:4 in ...
