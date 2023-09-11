Kazakhstan Tennis Federation Anna Danilina claims US Open Championship

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 11 settembre 2023) ASTANA,, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/together with Finnish player Harri Heliovaara won the US2023 mixed doubles title. In the finals, the Kazakh-Finnish duo defeated top seeds Americans Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek 6:3, 6:4. Ranked No.29 in doubles on the Hologic WTA Tour,has won her first Grand Slam and deliveredits first Grand Slam mixed doubles title. "I have no words,"said. "It was an amazing run. It's been a pleasure. To many more." During the awards ceremony,also congratulated her opponents, expressed her gratitude to her partner Harri Heliovaara, and thanked her fans, the tournament organisers, and her team for their support. "I would like to thank Bulat ...