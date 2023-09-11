DRAFT? - PER GLI AMANTI DEI GIOCHI IN SCATOLAPresunto Stupro a Milano: Ragazza Accusa Sconosciuto di Aggressione ...Fattura Insensibile per la Pulizia del Sangue: La Terribile Beffa ...Vito Lo Iacono, detto 'Er Motosega', Affronta gli Hater su TikTok: ...Il Potere Straordinario dell'Olfatto Canino: Come Sierra ha Salvato ...Festival dei videogiochi GAMICON 21 e 22 Ottobre 2023 - PistoiaScontrini Pazzi: La Polemica per un Supplemento di 15 Euro per il ...Tragedia a Cagliari: Quattro Giovani perdono la vita in un Incidente ...Anticipazioni Grande Fratello 2023: Nuove Voci, Nuove Storie e Tanta ...Francesco Totti e Noemi Bocchi: Romantica Fuga a Ponza con i Figli e ...Ultime Blog

Kazakhstan Tennis Federation Anna Danilina claims US Open Championship (Di lunedì 11 settembre 2023) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Anna Danilina together with Finnish player Harri Heliovaara won the US Open 2023 mixed doubles title.     In the finals, the Kazakh-Finnish duo defeated top seeds Americans Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek 6:3, 6:4. Ranked No.29 in doubles on the Hologic WTA Tour, Danilina has won her first Grand Slam and delivered Kazakhstan its first Grand Slam mixed doubles title. "I have no words," Danilina said. "It was an amazing run. It's been a pleasure. To many more." During the awards ceremony, Danilina also congratulated her opponents, expressed her gratitude to her partner Harri Heliovaara, and thanked her fans, the tournament organisers, and her team for their support. "I would like to thank Bulat ...
and the whole federation for supporting me and tennis in Kazakhstan. It's been an amazing opportunity, and I am so happy that we won this title for the first time ever!" she added. Bulat Utemuratov, ...

Kazakh tennis player Anna Danilina together with Finland’s Harri Heliovaara won their first Grand Slam title on Sept. 9 by defeating Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek of the United States 6:3, 6:4 in ...
