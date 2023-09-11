“Good evening Vietnam”. L’ennesima gaffe di Biden (Di lunedì 11 settembre 2023) “I’m a gaffe machine”. Era lo stesso presidente americano, Joe Biden, ad autodefinirsi una macchina di gaffe, con una certa dose di ironia, qualche anno fa. Eppure, in questi quattro anni da inquilino della Casa Bianca, il numero di strafalcioni del leader democratico è divenuto incalcolabile, in vista anche dell’ultima frase (non priva di imbarazzo) che Biden ha pronunciato durante la sua visita a Hanoi, in Vietnam, dopo il G20 di Nuova Deli. Cosa ha detto Biden Il presidente Usa ha esordito con un secco “Good evening, Vietnam“. Nulla di strano, se non che la formula “Good morning, Vietnam” era il grido con il quale il Dj dell’aviazione americana, Adran Cronauer, apriva le sue trasmissioni mattutine alla radio dell’esercito americano ...Leggi su nicolaporro
