EVE Energy Steals the Show at IAA Mobility 2023 With Flagship Power Cell Solutions (Di lunedì 11 settembre 2023) - MUNICH, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The International Automobile and Smart Mobility Expo (IAA Mobility 2023) officially kicked off in Munich, Germany, on September 4th, and EVE Energy, a leading global lithium-ion battery manufacturer, was on hand to make a splash With its Power Cell Solutions for passenger vehicles. The company also held an eagerly anticipated launch event under the theme "?-SYSTEM: Less but More" at its booth. The event highlighted the groundbreaking achievements of EVE Energy in the cylindrical battery field over the last 20 years. Alexander Holden, Senior Vice President at EVE Power International OEM Department, was on hand to introduce the company and its mission during the ...
