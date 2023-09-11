European Partnership on Innovative SMEs: c’è tempo fino al 14 settembre per iscriversi al CoD Eurostar 3 (Di lunedì 11 settembre 2023) L’Unione Europea sta puntando a sostenere la crescita delle piccole e medie imprese (PMI) attraverso un programma ambizioso noto come la “Partnership Innovative SMEs,” finanziato in parte da Horizon Europe. Questa iniziativa è destinata a svolgere un ruolo cruciale nei prossimi anni, aiutando le PMI a potenziare la loro capacità di ricerca, innovazione e produttività. Inoltre, mira a integrarle in catene globali del valore e nuovi mercati, affrontando le sfide economiche, sociali e ambientali che ci aspettano. Una Partnership Strategica La “Partnership Innovative SMEs” è la naturale continuazione dei programmi Eurostars 1 e 2, che sono stati finanziati nell’ambito del 7° Programma Quadro e di Horizon 2020. Ora, questa ...Leggi su fmag
Advertising
Elliptic Labs Signs PoC Contract with PC OEM, Bringing NEW Seamless and Cohesive User Experience Across the Product Lineup...Partner to Expand Digital Retail Marketing in Europe Business Wire Business Wire - 11 Settembre 2023 Partnership optimizes loyalty programs for supermarkets, e - commerce platforms and European ...
Design House and Make It Possible Partner to Expand Digital Retail Marketing in EuropePartnership optimizes loyalty programs for supermarkets, e - commerce platforms and European brands BARCELONA, Spain-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Ideal™ by Design House , a pioneering company revolutionizing ...
BenevolentAI: Appointment of Catherine Isted, ACMA, as Chief Financial Officer...Partner to Expand Digital Retail Marketing in Europe Business Wire Business Wire - 11 Settembre 2023 Partnership optimizes loyalty programs for supermarkets, e - commerce platforms and European ...
European Partnership on Innovative SMEs: c'è tempo fino al 14 settembre per iscriversi al CoD Eurostar F-Mag
Third Time's a Charm: Hisense Extends Strategic Partnership with UEFA to Sponsor EURO 2024BERLIN, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consumer electronics and appliances corporation Hisense has announced that it has signed as a global sponsor of UEFA EURO 2024™. This will mark the third c ...
UEFA ed ECA prolungano partnership fino al 2030: cambiano introiti delle coppe europeeLa UEFA e la ECA (European Club Association) hanno rinnovato la propria partnership proponendo un memorandum con validità fino al 2030.
European PartnershipSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : European Partnership