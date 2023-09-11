European Partnership on Innovative SMEs | c’è tempo fino al 14 settembre per iscriversi al CoD Eurostar 3

...Partner to Expand Digital Retail Marketing in Europe Business Wire Business Wire - 11 Settembre 2023optimizes loyalty programs for supermarkets, e - commerce platforms and...optimizes loyalty programs for supermarkets, e - commerce platforms andbrands BARCELONA, Spain-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Ideal™ by Design House , a pioneering company revolutionizing ......Partner to Expand Digital Retail Marketing in Europe Business Wire Business Wire - 11 Settembre 2023optimizes loyalty programs for supermarkets, e - commerce platforms and...

European Partnership on Innovative SMEs: c'è tempo fino al 14 settembre per iscriversi al CoD Eurostar F-Mag

BERLIN, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consumer electronics and appliances corporation Hisense has announced that it has signed as a global sponsor of UEFA EURO 2024™. This will mark the third c ...La UEFA e la ECA (European Club Association) hanno rinnovato la propria partnership proponendo un memorandum con validità fino al 2030.