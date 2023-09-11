DRAFT? - PER GLI AMANTI DEI GIOCHI IN SCATOLAPresunto Stupro a Milano: Ragazza Accusa Sconosciuto di Aggressione ...Fattura Insensibile per la Pulizia del Sangue: La Terribile Beffa ...Vito Lo Iacono, detto 'Er Motosega', Affronta gli Hater su TikTok: ...Il Potere Straordinario dell'Olfatto Canino: Come Sierra ha Salvato ...Festival dei videogiochi GAMICON 21 e 22 Ottobre 2023 - PistoiaScontrini Pazzi: La Polemica per un Supplemento di 15 Euro per il ...Tragedia a Cagliari: Quattro Giovani perdono la vita in un Incidente ...Anticipazioni Grande Fratello 2023: Nuove Voci, Nuove Storie e Tanta ...Francesco Totti e Noemi Bocchi: Romantica Fuga a Ponza con i Figli e ...Ultime Blog

European Partnership

European Partnership on Innovative SMEs: c’è tempo fino al 14 settembre per iscriversi al CoD Eurostar 3 (Di lunedì 11 settembre 2023) L’Unione Europea sta puntando a sostenere la crescita delle piccole e medie imprese (PMI) attraverso un programma ambizioso noto come la “Partnership Innovative SMEs,” finanziato in parte da Horizon Europe. Questa iniziativa è destinata a svolgere un ruolo cruciale nei prossimi anni, aiutando le PMI a potenziare la loro capacità di ricerca, innovazione e produttività. Inoltre, mira a integrarle in catene globali del valore e nuovi mercati, affrontando le sfide economiche, sociali e ambientali che ci aspettano. Una Partnership Strategica La “Partnership Innovative SMEs” è la naturale continuazione dei programmi Eurostars 1 e 2, che sono stati finanziati nell’ambito del 7° Programma Quadro e di Horizon 2020. Ora, questa ...
