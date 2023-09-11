DRAFT? - PER GLI AMANTI DEI GIOCHI IN SCATOLAPresunto Stupro a Milano: Ragazza Accusa Sconosciuto di Aggressione ...Fattura Insensibile per la Pulizia del Sangue: La Terribile Beffa ...Vito Lo Iacono, detto 'Er Motosega', Affronta gli Hater su TikTok: ...Il Potere Straordinario dell'Olfatto Canino: Come Sierra ha Salvato ...Festival dei videogiochi GAMICON 21 e 22 Ottobre 2023 - PistoiaScontrini Pazzi: La Polemica per un Supplemento di 15 Euro per il ...Tragedia a Cagliari: Quattro Giovani perdono la vita in un Incidente ...Anticipazioni Grande Fratello 2023: Nuove Voci, Nuove Storie e Tanta ...Francesco Totti e Noemi Bocchi: Romantica Fuga a Ponza con i Figli e ...Ultime Blog

Don' t Forget the Lyrics! - Stai sul pezzo | Gabriele Corsi torna stasera su Nove | anticipazioni e novità

Don't Forget the Lyrics! - Stai sul pezzo: Gabriele Corsi torna stasera su Nove, anticipazioni e novità (Di lunedì 11 settembre 2023) stasera inizia la nuova stagione di Don't Forget the Lyrics! - Stai sul pezzo condotto da Gabriele Corsi su Nove: orario, novità e anticipazioni stasera su Nove alle 20:25 torna Don't Forget the Lyrics!, il programma condotto da Gabriele Corsi, giunto alla quarta stagione dopo l' enorme successo di ascolti e di critica della terza stagione, andrà in onda dal lunedì al venerdì. Ecco le anticipazioni e le novità di questa nuova serie di episodi che vedrà i concorrenti sfidarsi in emozionanti sessioni di karaoke. Don't Forget the Lyrics: come funziona il ...
Don't Forget the Lyrics! - Stai sul pezzo: Gabriele Corsi torna stasera su Nove, anticipazioni e novità

Stasera su Nove alle 20:25 torna Don't Forget the Lyrics! , il programma condotto da Gabriele Corsi, giunto alla quarta stagione dopo l' enorme successo di ascolti e di critica della terza stagione, andrà in onda dal lunedì al ...

