China International Intelligent Communication Forum 2023 Builds up International Consensus and Facilitates Media Innovation

China International

China International Intelligent Communication Forum 2023 Builds up International Consensus and Facilitates Media Innovation (Di lunedì 11 settembre 2023) - WUXI, China, Sept. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The China International Intelligent Communication Forum 2023, hosted by China Media Group and the Jiangsu Provincial People's Government, took place in Wuxi, Jiangsu on September 7 to 9. The Forum has been held twice since 2021, building a high-end platform for International exchanges and cooperation in Intelligent Communication. Themed on "A New Journey towards Boundless Connectivity", this year's Forum brought together former political dignitaries, representatives of International organizations, ambassadors to ...
