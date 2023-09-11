China International Intelligent Communication Forum 2023 Builds up International Consensus and Facilitates Media Innovation (Di lunedì 11 settembre 2023) - WUXI, China, Sept. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The China International Intelligent Communication Forum 2023, hosted by China Media Group and the Jiangsu Provincial People's Government, took place in Wuxi, Jiangsu on September 7 to 9. The Forum has been held twice since 2021, building a high-end platform for International exchanges and cooperation in Intelligent Communication. Themed on "A New Journey towards Boundless Connectivity", this year's Forum brought together former political dignitaries, representatives of International organizations, ambassadors to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The China International Intelligent Communication Forum 2023, hosted by China Media Group and the Jiangsu Provincial People's Government, took place in Wuxi, Jiangsu on September 7 to 9. The Forum has been held twice since 2021, building a high-end platform for International exchanges and cooperation in Intelligent Communication. Themed on "A New Journey towards Boundless Connectivity", this year's Forum brought together former political dignitaries, representatives of International organizations, ambassadors to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Al via in Cina la China International Fair for Trade in Services 2023 - la più grande fiera per il commercio dei servizi al mondo
Xinhua Silk Road : 2023 China-SCO International Logistics Round Table held in Lianyungang to deepen interconnectivity among SCO countries
China's Hydrogen Energy Goes Global - FTXT - One of The Subsidiaries of GWM - Signed An International Hydrogen Energy Strategic Cooperation With Italy (CNR)
400+ Digital Energy Players at International Digital Energy Expo 2023 - Shenzhen - China
China International Small and Medium Enterprises Fair to be held in Guangdong
CHIPWAR. Pechino investirà altri 300 miliardi di yuan nei chip nazionali... in collaborazione con il produttore di chip statale Semiconductor Manufacturing International ... che è stato tra i maggiori beneficiari del Big Fund sostenuto dallo Stato, formalmente noto come China ...
Award ceremony held to honor foreigners for contribution to cultural exchangesThe Orchid Awards is spearheaded by China International Communications Group, and the Orchid Awards Secretariat is located at the China Center for International Communication Development. Li Shulei, ...
Cina isterica al G20. Contro l'India e contro gli Usa (di M. Lupis)È quanto si evince da quanto esternato dal China Institute of Contemporary International Relations, che fa capo al Ministero della Sicurezza di Stato (ovvero la principale agenzia di spionaggio) di ...
Award ceremony held to honor foreigners for contribution to cultural ... Padova News
China International Intelligent Communication Forum 2023 Builds up International Consensus and Facilitates Media InnovationWUXI, China, Sept. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The China International Intelligent Communication Forum 2023, hosted by China Media Group and the Jiangsu Provincial People's Government, took place in Wuxi, ...
National curling league kicks off in NE China's YichunYICHUN, China, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 China Curling League (Yichun) commenced on Saturday in Yichun, located in northeast China'sHeilongjiang Province.
China InternationalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : China International