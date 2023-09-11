Arena Suzuki su Rai 1: seconda serata con Haiducii, Blue e GalaLa Reazione Insensibile della Suocera a una Terribile Notizia: Un ...Granchio Blu nel Salento: Una Minaccia Ambientale che Richiede ...Miley Cyrus Svela il Momento Chiave della Fine del Suo Matrimonio con ...Viktor Trukhin: Dal Medico di Putin all'Arresto Shock - Segreti ...Venezia 80, Matteo Garrone: Il nostro Leone per i migranti che non ce ...Catastrofi Alluvionali in Grecia, Spagna e Vicine Regioni: Piogge ...Terremoto magnitudo 7 Marrakech, Marocco: Bilancio tragico e ...NUOVO TRAILER DI MORTAL KOMBAT 1 MOSTRA JEAN-CLAUDE VAN DAMMEPAW Patrol – Il Super Film dal 28 settembre nelle sale Ultime Blog

CGTN | Xi stresses post-disaster reconstruction in NE China visit

CGTN stresses

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
CGTN: Xi stresses post-disaster reconstruction in NE China visit (Di lunedì 11 settembre 2023) - BEIJING, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday visited flood-affected villagers in the city of Shangzhi, northeast China'sHeilongjiang Province, during which he stressed efforts to accelerate post-disaster reconstruction and ensure the safety of the affected people. From late July to early August, several areas in northern and northeastern China experienced rare levels of rainfall and floods after Typhoon Doksuri and Typhoon Khanun moved inland, causing casualties and inflicting damage. Xi's visit came as post-disaster restoration and reconstruction became pivotal in these regions now that the floodwater has receded. Accelerating reconstruction In early August, ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

CGTN: Xi stresses post - disaster reconstruction in NE China visit

... https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/cgtn - xi - stresses - post - disaster - reconstruction - in - ne - china - visit - 301922205.html

CGTN: Xi stresses post - disaster reconstruction in NE China visit

... https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/cgtn - xi - stresses - post - disaster - reconstruction - in - ne - china - visit - 301922205.html

Noto 18 agosto: Tozzi tappa tour estivo “Gloria Forever”  siciliareport.it

CGTN: Xi stresses post-disaster reconstruction in NE China visit

BEIJING, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday visited flood-affected villagers in the city of Shangzhi, northeast China'sHeilongjiang Province, during which he stress ...

China urges G20 to avoid political talks citing G7 pressure on India over Ukraine war

Jiaxin Zhou, a journalist with the China Global Television Network (CGTN) stated that India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying his best to invite more voices to divert the topics on the G20 ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN stresses
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : CGTN stresses CGTN stresses post disaster reconstruction