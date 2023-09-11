B R M Chronographes announces the launch of its new collection of watches for water sport enthusiasts | Boat Master

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 11 settembre 2023) - PARIS, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/B.R.M is an independent French watchmaker that has stood out from its much larger competitors for the past 20 years by building its unique image. Specifically, the brand has a natural affinity with competitive and elites. Today, its team invites you to discover its latestofinspired bys:. To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9197051-brm--new-/ The new watchfeatures several models available with a 44 mm or 34 mm diameter polished stainless steel casing. Each frame is treated with ...