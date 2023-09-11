Arena Suzuki su Rai 1: seconda serata con Haiducii, Blue e GalaLa Reazione Insensibile della Suocera a una Terribile Notizia: Un ...Granchio Blu nel Salento: Una Minaccia Ambientale che Richiede ...Miley Cyrus Svela il Momento Chiave della Fine del Suo Matrimonio con ...Viktor Trukhin: Dal Medico di Putin all'Arresto Shock - Segreti ...Venezia 80, Matteo Garrone: Il nostro Leone per i migranti che non ce ...Catastrofi Alluvionali in Grecia, Spagna e Vicine Regioni: Piogge ...Terremoto magnitudo 7 Marrakech, Marocco: Bilancio tragico e ...NUOVO TRAILER DI MORTAL KOMBAT 1 MOSTRA JEAN-CLAUDE VAN DAMMEPAW Patrol – Il Super Film dal 28 settembre nelle sale Ultime Blog

Chronographes announces

B.R.M Chronographes announces the launch of its new collection of watches for water sport enthusiasts: Boat Master (Di lunedì 11 settembre 2023) - PARIS, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/

B.R.M is an independent French watchmaker that has stood out from its much larger competitors for the past 20 years by building its unique image. Specifically, the brand has a natural affinity with competitive and elite sports. Today, its team invites you to discover its latest collection of watches inspired by water sports: Boat Master. To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9197051-brm-Chronographes-launch-new-collection-Boat-Master/ The new watch collection features several models available with a 44 mm or 34 mm diameter polished stainless steel casing. Each frame is treated with ...
