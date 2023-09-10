Dumfries on-fire: altro assist, ma non solo! L’Olanda vince in Irlanda (Di domenica 10 settembre 2023) L’Olanda ha vinto 2-1 sul campo dell’Irlanda. Super performance ancora di Dumfries, che sigla il quarto assist in due partite con gli orange PROTAGONISTA ANCORA ? A Dublino va in scena Irlanda-Olanda, match valido per la sesta giornata del gruppo B. Partita subito accesa e quotata all’attacco. In campo dal primo minuto l’interista Denzel Dumfries, dalla panchina invece Stefan de Vrij. Pronti-via e dopo 4?, i padroni di casa passano in vantaggio: tocco di mani di van Dijk in area di rigore e penalty. Dal dischetto non sbaglia Idah. Ma chi di rigore ferisce, di rigore perisce: passano 15 minuti e Dumfries si inserisce senza palla ma il portiere Bazunu lo stende. Dagli 11 metri, perfetto Gakpo. Nella ripresa, è ancora il laterale dell’Inter ad essere decisivo: de Jong ...Leggi su inter-news
Advertising
L'Inter a caccia dei tre punti con la Fiorentina : quando gioca e dove vederla in tv... Simone Inzaghi Ballottaggi: Thuram 60% - Arnautovic 40%, Mkhhitaryan 55% - Frattesi 45, Dumfries ... ad una console PlayStation 4/5 o Xbox o ad un dispositivo Google Chromecast o Amazon Fire TV Stick. ...
Dove vedere Inter - Fiorentina in TV e streamingL'app è anche compatibile con dispositivi come Amazon Fire Stick, Google Chromecast e Apple TV Box. ... Handanovic; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Lautaro, ...
Inter - Fiorentina: dove vederla in diretta tv e streaming, probabili formazioniProbabile formazione Inter (3 - 5 - 2): Sommer - Darmian, De Vrji, Bastoni - Dumfries, Barella, ...installare l'app su tutte le console da gioco come Playstation e Xbox o dispositivi come Amazon Fire ...
Inter, Thuram e Dumfries on-fire. L’asse franco-olandese minaccia il Milan La Gazzetta dello Sport
Dumfries and Galloway College lecturers and support staff strike over "poor" pay offerMembers of the Educational Institute of Scotland Further Education Lecturers Association, Unison and Unite formed a picket line on Thursday ...
Wingback Denzel Dumfries has three assists as Netherlands beats Greece 3-0 in European qualifierThe Inter Milan wingback first headed back a corner for midfielder Marten de Roon to fire in a low shot in the 17th minute for his first goal for the Netherlands in his 38th international.
Dumfries fireSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Dumfries fire