WWE: Bobby Lashley e Street Profits a muso duro con il Judgment Day a SmackDown (Di sabato 9 settembre 2023) Ieri notte a SmackDown prima difesa titolata per i neo Undisputed Tag Team Champions Finn Balor e Damian Priest del Judgment Day. I campioni, con al loro angolo Dominik Mysterio, hanno affrontato e sconfitto i Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland e Butch). Dopo il termine del match un episodio che desta interesse e che può aprire a dei possibili nuovi scenari. Faida in vista? Subito dopo la fine del match tra Judgment Day e Brawling Brutes è risuonata nell’arena la theme song di Bobby Lashley, il quale si è presentato sullo stage accompagnato da Montez Ford e Angelo Dawkins. I tre si sono portati sul ring e sono andati a muso duro verso il JD. Lashley, microfono alla mano, ha pronunciato queste parole: “È vero la Bloodline ormai si è disgregata, ...Leggi su zonawrestling
5 Ups & 3 Downs From WWE SmackDown (Sept 8)The segment didn't go overboard and lead to blows. It was simple, but planted some seeds for later on if the writers need them. Seeing Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins challenge Damian Priest and Finn ...
Here's What Happened AFTER WWE SmackDown Went Off-AirNext, in the dark main event, Cody Rhodes stopped by to pin Dominik Mysterio. It says everything for Dom's standing in the company that WWE chiefs were happy to give him this kind of spot, especially ...
