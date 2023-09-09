WWE | Asuka non si ferma! Title shot in arrivo per lei

(Di sabato 9 settembre 2023) A Night of Championsera riuscita a battere Bianca Belair per il RAW Women’s Championship, iniziando così il suo settimo regno titolato. L’ultimo regno, però, è durato ben poco, visto e considerato che la Belair ha avuto modo di riprendersi la cintura a SummerSlam. Anche la celebrazione di Belair ha avuto vita breve, per colpa dell’intrusione delle Damage CTRL che hanno malridotto Bianca Belair per poter permettere l’incasso del Money in The Bank da parte di Iyo Sky. Nell’ultima puntata di SmackDown andata in onda l’8 settembre,è apparsa a sorpresa dietro a Iyo Sky durante il suo tag team match per prenderle la cintura, facendole anche perdere il tag team match in questione. Successivamente abbiamo visto una innervosita Iyo Sky sfidare la Emperess of Tomorrow ad un match titolato. Sfida ovviamente accettata da ...

... che nonostante un ginocchio malandato riesce a riprendersi il suoWomen's Championship nel Triple Threat che comprendeva anchee Charlotte Flair. The Est vince con una culla sulla ...... che nonostante un ginocchio malandato riesce a riprendersi il suoWomen's Championship nel Triple Threat che comprendeva anchee Charlotte Flair. The Est vince con una culla sulla ...

IYO SKY vs Asuka si farà a SmackDown il 22-09 The Shield Of Wrestling

Triple H should give Asuka vs. IYO the main event slot on SmackDown a fortnight from now. Approx 20 minutes of ring time would give their clash a pay-per-view feel, and fans would see the best of SKY.WWE SmackDown ended on a bizarre note as the Judgment Day delivered AJ Styles to The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa on a silver platter. There was a lot to take in on Friday night, with Jimmy Uso vowing to ...