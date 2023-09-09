Catastrofi Alluvionali in Grecia, Spagna e Vicine Regioni: Piogge ...Terremoto magnitudo 7 Marrakech, Marocco: Bilancio tragico e ...NUOVO TRAILER DI MORTAL KOMBAT 1 MOSTRA JEAN-CLAUDE VAN DAMMEPAW Patrol – Il Super Film dal 28 settembre nelle sale NBA 2K24 ora disponibile in tutto il mondoMADDEN NFL 24 - RECORD DI COPIE DIGITALI VENDUTE IN UNA SETTIMANASplatoon 3 European Championship 2023 - al via la finale italianaScopri cosa arriverà con Guardiani del Sogno di Dragonflight Xiaomi Smart Home e sostenibilitàEA SPORTS FC 24: RINNOVA LA LICENZA CON LA NAZIONALE ITALIANAUltime Blog

WWE | Asuka non si ferma! Title shot in arrivo per lei

WWE Asuka

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

WWE: Asuka non si ferma! Title shot in arrivo per lei (Di sabato 9 settembre 2023) A Night of Champions Asuka era riuscita a battere Bianca Belair per il RAW Women’s Championship, iniziando così il suo settimo regno titolato. L’ultimo regno, però, è durato ben poco, visto e considerato che la Belair ha avuto modo di riprendersi la cintura a SummerSlam. Anche la celebrazione di Belair ha avuto vita breve, per colpa dell’intrusione delle Damage CTRL che hanno malridotto Bianca Belair per poter permettere l’incasso del Money in The Bank da parte di Iyo Sky. Nell’ultima puntata di SmackDown andata in onda l’8 settembre, Asuka è apparsa a sorpresa dietro a Iyo Sky durante il suo tag team match per prenderle la cintura, facendole anche perdere il tag team match in questione. Successivamente abbiamo visto una innervosita Iyo Sky sfidare la Emperess of Tomorrow ad un match titolato. Sfida ovviamente accettata da ...
