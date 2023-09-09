Catastrofi Alluvionali in Grecia, Spagna e Vicine Regioni: Piogge ...Terremoto magnitudo 7 Marrakech, Marocco: Bilancio tragico e ...NUOVO TRAILER DI MORTAL KOMBAT 1 MOSTRA JEAN-CLAUDE VAN DAMMEPAW Patrol – Il Super Film dal 28 settembre nelle sale NBA 2K24 ora disponibile in tutto il mondoMADDEN NFL 24 - RECORD DI COPIE DIGITALI VENDUTE IN UNA SETTIMANASplatoon 3 European Championship 2023 - al via la finale italianaScopri cosa arriverà con Guardiani del Sogno di Dragonflight Xiaomi Smart Home e sostenibilitàEA SPORTS FC 24: RINNOVA LA LICENZA CON LA NAZIONALE ITALIANAUltime Blog

IMPACT VICTORY ROAD | Tommy Dreamer vince il titolo IMPACT Digital Media Championship

IMPACT VICTORY

IMPACT VICTORY ROAD: Tommy Dreamer vince il titolo IMPACT Digital Media Championship (Di sabato 9 settembre 2023) Nella memorabile serata di IMPACT VICTORY ROAD, Tommy Dreamer ha superato una sfida cruciale contro Kenny King. Questo incontro non era solo una competizione per il titolo, ma anche un’epica lotta tra il passato e il presente. Il match, noto come “title vs. carrier”, portava sul filo del rasoio il futuro professionale di Dreamer perchè una sconfitta avrebbe segnato la fine della sua carriera. Tuttavia, con una performance straordinaria, l’ex wrestler di ECW e WWE è riuscito a sconfiggere King, vincendo il titolo e dimostrando che il suo spirito combattivo e la sua dedizione alla lotta sono più forti che mai. La presenza delle figlie in prima fila ha aggiunto un tocco emozionante, in quanto l’evento si è svolto ...
