E-Legend EL1 - La rinascita elettrica dell' Audi Sport quattro S1

E-Legend EL1: prezzo, interni, motori, potenza - Quattroruote.it Quattroruote

Only 30 of the bi-motor tributes to Audi’s SWB rally icon are planned, each powered by an 805-hp tr-motor electric drivetrain ...Bavarian firm ELegend is the latest to head down the retro route with this: the EL1. Designed from the ground up as an all-electric homage to the Audi Sport Quattro, the EL1 is limited to just 30 ...