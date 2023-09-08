Xinhua Silk Road: E. China Fujian's Dehua promotes white porcelain at Autumn Fair in Birmingham, UK (Di venerdì 8 settembre 2023) - BEIJING, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Fujian Dehua County Investment Promotion Meeting and Ceramic Enterprise Supply-Demand Matchmaking Meeting were held in Birmingham of the United Kingdom on September 4. Fifteen ceramic enterprises from Dehua County of Quanzhou City, east China'sFujian Province, brought over 2,000 excellent Dehua ceramics to the Birmingham Autumn Fair in the UK. As early as 3700 years ago, Dehua had started making ceramics, becoming an important birthplace of Chinese ceramic culture. Ceramics are now the most important leading industry in Dehua, with products from over 4000 ceramic companies being exported to more than 190 countries and regions, said Huang ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
