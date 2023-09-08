PAW Patrol – Il Super Film dal 28 settembre nelle sale NBA 2K24 ora disponibile in tutto il mondoMADDEN NFL 24 - RECORD DI COPIE DIGITALI VENDUTE IN UNA SETTIMANASplatoon 3 European Championship 2023 - al via la finale italianaScopri cosa arriverà con Guardiani del Sogno di Dragonflight Xiaomi Smart Home e sostenibilitàEA SPORTS FC 24: RINNOVA LA LICENZA CON LA NAZIONALE ITALIANADays of Doom è in arrivo su PC e consoleSYNCED ARRIVA OGGI SU PC LG - MONITOR GAMING ULTRAGEAR DEDICATO A “LEAGUE OF LEGENDS”Ultime Blog

Seize opportunities for better future of Chinese science fiction

Seize opportunities

Seize opportunities for better future of Chinese science fiction (Di venerdì 8 settembre 2023) BEIJING, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/

A report from People's Daily: By Liu Cixin: I ventured into the realm of science fiction creation, deeply inspired by the wonders of science. I can still vividly recall the exhilaration I felt when reading the news of the first landing by humans on the moon in my childhood. Over the years, I have imagined countless scenarios of Chinese astronauts walking in space. Now, when I see the frequent launches of the Shenzhou spaceships, and watch Chinese astronauts on space missions on TV, I am occasionally overwhelmed by a surreal feeling - are these truly happening? In recent years, China's science fiction industry embraced rapid development and received wide attention. This couldn't have happened without the overall progress of ...
