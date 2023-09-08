Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia Visits SK bioscience to Establish Partnership for Vaccine Localization (Di venerdì 8 settembre 2023) - SEONGNAM, South Korea, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/
SK bioscience, an innovative Vaccine and biotech company committed to promoting human health from prevention to cure, announced that Ana Brnabi?, Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia (Serbia) has visited the SK bioscience headquarters and signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the company to Establish a strategic Partnership in Vaccine development and manufacturing between the two countries. The MOU ceremony was attended by Ana Brnabi?, Prime Minister of Serbia, Nemanja Grbic, Serbian ambassador in South Korea, Kiren L. Naidoo, CEO of Frontier Biopharma Ltd., ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
#UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. The Russians counterattack at Bachmut. Kiev: women doctors or pharmacists will leave for war. US depleted uranium bombs ...Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said the number of injured had reached 20 and a child was among the dead. Subsequently, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported that the number of victims ...
AVAADA Group Joins Hands with Tata Steel SEZ Ltd for a Landmark Green Ammonia Plant in OdishaThis proactive approach has enabled us to experience the 'Ease of Doing Business' in its truest form, perfectly aligning with the vision set forth by Hon'ble Prime Minister Modi Ji. The single - ...
World Leaders and Top Business Minds Gather at the Indonesia Sustainability Forum (ISF)JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - World leaders, including Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape gathered in Jakarta today to attend the first Indonesia Sustainability Forum (ISF), along with global sustainability experts, to discuss ways of ...
Finlandia, Sanna Marin lascia il Parlamento: lavorerà per la no-profit di Blair Sky Tg24
Meloni attends G20 summit in New DelhiItaly's prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, is attending the G20 summit in India's capital, New Delhi this weekend, where climate, the environment, sustainable development and digitalisation are high on t ...
