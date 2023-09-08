PAW Patrol – Il Super Film dal 28 settembre nelle sale NBA 2K24 ora disponibile in tutto il mondoMADDEN NFL 24 - RECORD DI COPIE DIGITALI VENDUTE IN UNA SETTIMANASplatoon 3 European Championship 2023 - al via la finale italianaScopri cosa arriverà con Guardiani del Sogno di Dragonflight Xiaomi Smart Home e sostenibilitàEA SPORTS FC 24: RINNOVA LA LICENZA CON LA NAZIONALE ITALIANADays of Doom è in arrivo su PC e consoleSYNCED ARRIVA OGGI SU PC LG - MONITOR GAMING ULTRAGEAR DEDICATO A “LEAGUE OF LEGENDS”Ultime Blog

NWA | Velvet Sky lascerà la federazione

NWA Velvet

NWA: Velvet Sky lascerà la federazione (Di venerdì 8 settembre 2023) Il mondo del pro wrestling, si sa, è in costante evoluzione. Arrivi e partenze sono molto frequenti, soprattutto nelle federazioni di nicchia. Oggi, tramite un post sulla piattaforma X, Velvet Sky ha annunciato che non farà più parte del roster NWA. La pluricampionessa IMPACT Knockouts ha accompagnato la notizia con dei sentiti ringraziamenti al presidente della federazione Billy Corgan per l’opportunità e ai commentatori Joe Galli e Tim Story per averla accolta nel team di commento. Going forward, I will no longer be a part of the @NWA.I wanna thank Billy for the opportunity, & thank you to each person I worked with as it was so much fun & I learned so much from Joe & Tim on commentary.I wish the NWA my best with everything. See you all down the road.— Velvet Sky (@VelVelHoller) September 8, 2023 Prima di ...
Ufficiale il primo match di IMPACT 1000  World Wrestling

