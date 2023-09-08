NWA | Velvet Sky lascerà la federazione

(Di venerdì 8 settembre 2023) Il mondo del pro wrestling, si sa, è in costante evoluzione. Arrivi e partenze sono molto frequenti, soprattutto nelle federazioni di nicchia. Oggi, tramite un post sulla piattaforma X,Sky ha annunciato che non farà più parte del roster NWA. La pluricampionessa IMPACT Knockouts ha accompagnato la notizia con dei sentiti ringraziamenti al presidente dellaBilly Corgan per l’opportunità e ai commentatori Joe Galli e Tim Story per averla accolta nel team di commento. Going forward, I will no longer be a part of the @NWA.I wanna thank Billy for the opportunity, & thank you to each person I worked with as it was so much fun & I learned so much from Joe & Tim on commentary.I wish the NWA my best with everything. See you all down the road.—Sky (@VelVelHoller) September 8, 2023 Prima di ...

