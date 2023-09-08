Exeter City-Leyton Orient (sabato 09 settembre 2023 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di venerdì 8 settembre 2023) La capolista Exeter City ospita un Leyton Orient che dopo sei giornate è già molto staccato rispetto alle prime. I londinesi sono un club neopromosso per cui un inizio in salita non ha stupito più di tanto, mentre quello dei Grecians si, ma in positivo. Dopo il quattordicesimo posto del 2022-23, a -45 dal Plymouth InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
