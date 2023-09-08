PAW Patrol – Il Super Film dal 28 settembre nelle sale NBA 2K24 ora disponibile in tutto il mondoMADDEN NFL 24 - RECORD DI COPIE DIGITALI VENDUTE IN UNA SETTIMANASplatoon 3 European Championship 2023 - al via la finale italianaScopri cosa arriverà con Guardiani del Sogno di Dragonflight Xiaomi Smart Home e sostenibilitàEA SPORTS FC 24: RINNOVA LA LICENZA CON LA NAZIONALE ITALIANADays of Doom è in arrivo su PC e consoleSYNCED ARRIVA OGGI SU PC LG - MONITOR GAMING ULTRAGEAR DEDICATO A “LEAGUE OF LEGENDS”Ultime Blog

EA Sports FC 24 Ibrox Stadium E Celtic Park: Annunciati Gli Stadi Della Scottish Premiership (Di venerdì 8 settembre 2023) Electronic Arts, tramite i social, ha annunciato alcuni dei nuovi Stadi che saranno disponibili in tutte le modalità dell’attesissimo simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 24. Tra tutte le nuove strutture annunciate spicca l’Ibrox Stadium che ospita le partite casalinghe dei Rangers ed il Celtic Park che ospita le partite dell’omonimo club. Inoltre saranno presenti anche lo Stadio Alfredo Di Stefano che ospita le partite del club spagnolo femminile del Real Madrid. Tra le immagine condivise su X ci sono altri due Stadi, quello caratterizzato dall’arco con i sostegni in rosso è l’Udinese Stadium, mentre l’ultimo è difficile da identificare poichè non appaiono nè loghi nè bandiere che possano aiutarci ...
