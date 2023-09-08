AVAADA Group Joins Hands with Tata Steel SEZ Ltd for a Landmark Green Ammonia Plant in Odisha (Di venerdì 8 settembre 2023) - NEW DELHI, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/
AVAADA Group (www.AVAADA.com), a frontrunner in India's integrated energy sector, is pleased to announce its initiative to establish a cutting-edge Green Hydrogen and Ammonia manufacturing unit at Gopalpur Industrial Park, Odisha. This significant move comes in the wake of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked with Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Limited (TSSEZL). Fast-Tracking the Green Energy Revolution The collaboration is geared towards fast-tracking the shift to Green energy and bolstering India's ambition to emerge as a global Green Hydrogen Manufacturing Hub.
Green Hydrogen Unit To Come Up In Odisha’s GopalpurBhubaneswar: Renewable energy company Avaada Group will set up a green hydrogen and ammonia manufacturing unit at Gopalpur Industrial Park (GIP) in Odisha’s Ganjam district. The Tata Steel Special ...
