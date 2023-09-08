Arts AlUla presents the AlUla Design Award winners and announces new design initiatives at Paris Design Week (Di venerdì 8 settembre 2023) Outstanding contribution to Design inspired by the heritage, landscape and artistic legacies of AlUla, Saudi Arabia Paris, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Arts AlUla announced the ?ve winners of the AlUla Design Award at Paris Design Week on September 07, 2023. The Award forms part of an exciting development of ambitious Design initiatives in AlUla including the groundbreaking Madrasat Addeera Editions exhibited during ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Arts AlUla announced the ?ve winners of the AlUla Design Award at Paris Design Week on September 07, 2023. The Award forms part of an exciting development of ambitious Design initiatives in AlUla including the groundbreaking Madrasat Addeera Editions exhibited during ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
ALULA WORLD ARCHAEOLOGY SUMMIT ANNOUNCES OUTSTANDING ROSTER OF SPEAKERS AND GUESTS FOR INAUGURAL EVENT...heritage while establishing AlUla as a desirable location to live, work, and visit. This encompasses a broad range of initiatives across archaeology, tourism, culture, education, and the arts, ...
INAUGURAL ALULA WORLD ARCHAEOLOGY SUMMIT TO TAKE PLACE AT ANCIENT CROSSROADS OF CIVILISATIONS IN NORTH - WEST ARABIA...heritage while establishing AlUla as a desirable location to live, work, and visit. This encompasses a broad range of initiatives across archaeology, tourism, culture, education, and the arts, ...
ALULA WORLD ARCHAEOLOGY SUMMIT ANNOUNCES OUTSTANDING ROSTER OF SPEAKERS AND GUESTS FOR INAUGURAL EVENT...heritage while establishing AlUla as a desirable location to live, work, and visit. This encompasses a broad range of initiatives across archaeology, tourism, culture, education, and the arts, ...
Arabia Saudita: i nuovi eventi dell'oasi di AlUla Futuro Quotidiano
Arts AlUla presents the AlUla Design Award winners and announces new design initiatives at Paris Design WeekOutstanding contribution to design inspired by the heritage, landscape and artistic legacies of AlUla, Saudi ArabiaPARIS, Sept. 8, 2023 ...
Ithra Art Prize Invites Proposals From Arab Artists on the Theme “Art in the Landscape”The winning artist will receive a $100,000 prize and have their work included in the 2024 AlUla Arts Festival. Additionally, Ithra will cover up to $400,000 in production, shipping, insurance, and ...
Arts AlUlaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Arts AlUla