Zoomlion Collaborates with Lao Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry to Jointly Develop Lao Agricultural Machinery Standard System

On September 5, a memorandum of understanding for Standardization collaboration between Zoomlion and the Lao Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry was signed in Vientiane, Laos, both parties will advance technological and Agricultural collaboration, earnestly promoting exchanges and mutual learning in areas such as Agricultural Machinery Standards, Agricultural techniques and practices, Agricultural services, and financial support. It's understood that Laos lacks Standardized benchmarks for the Agricultural Machinery industry presently. The varied quality of Agricultural ...
