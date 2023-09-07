Sustainability Report 2022: Building a Future-Fit, Resilient Interplex (Di giovedì 7 settembre 2023) Interconnect manufacturer achieves EcoVadis platinum Sustainability rating for the second year in a row SINGAPORE, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Specialist in advanced design and manufacturing of customized connectors and high precision product solutions, Interplex has released its Sustainability Report 2022. Key highlights of the Report include energy-efficient LED lighting and the reduction of single-use plastic. The Report details the company's progress toward its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) ambitions, commitments, and targets. Interplex once again earns the EcoVadis platinum rating, placing it among the top 1% of the companies assessed. Interplex has also been recognized at the Asia Sustainability ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Sustainability Report 2022: Building a Future-Fit, Resilient InterplexAs a WASH Pledge signatory, Interplex remains committed to implementing and supporting access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene. Its drive to conserve water has resulted in a 43% reduction in ...
