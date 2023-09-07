Il Tin 25º Anniversario: Eroi Duellanti disponibile per Yu-Gi-Oh! ...Polaroid I-2: per fotografie istantanee di qualità superioreArma 3 celebra il suo 10° anniversario con una Live StreamNintendo Switch 2 - RumorSedici giochi alla libreria GFN ThursdayKONAMI presenta eFootball 2024TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK – In Missione – trailer di giocoSOMFY RAFFORZA L’OFFERTA HOME ALARMOpera GX con Aria: intelligenza artificiale che migliora la ...LUCCA COMICS & GAMES APRE IL SUO SERVER DISCORDUltime Blog

Silony Medical acquires Centinel Spine's Global Fusion Business

Silony Medical

Silony Medical acquires Centinel Spine's Global Fusion Business (Di giovedì 7 settembre 2023) The transaction includes all cervical and lumbar Fusion products, including the STALIF® technology platform FRAUENFELD, Switzerland, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Silony Medical International AG (the company), a growing challenger to "big medtech" in the Global spinal Fusion market, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Centinel Spine's Global Fusion Business.  This combines Silony's Verticale® posterior screw & rod Fusion System, its Roccia® and Favo® Interbody Fusion (IBF) Systems with the STALIF® Technology Platform to create a first in class occiput to sacrum, posterior, lateral and anterior Spinal Fusion Portfolio for open & ...
