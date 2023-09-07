Silony Medical acquires Centinel Spine's Global Fusion Business (Di giovedì 7 settembre 2023) The transaction includes all cervical and lumbar Fusion products, including the STALIF® technology platform FRAUENFELD, Switzerland, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Silony Medical International AG (the company), a growing challenger to "big medtech" in the Global spinal Fusion market, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Centinel Spine's Global Fusion Business. This combines Silony's Verticale® posterior screw & rod Fusion System, its Roccia® and Favo® Interbody Fusion (IBF) Systems with the STALIF® Technology Platform to create a first in class occiput to sacrum, posterior, lateral and anterior Spinal Fusion Portfolio for open & ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Silony Medical International AG (the company), a growing challenger to "big medtech" in the Global spinal Fusion market, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Centinel Spine's Global Fusion Business. This combines Silony's Verticale® posterior screw & rod Fusion System, its Roccia® and Favo® Interbody Fusion (IBF) Systems with the STALIF® Technology Platform to create a first in class occiput to sacrum, posterior, lateral and anterior Spinal Fusion Portfolio for open & ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Pallanuoto, Setterosa bronzo ai mondiali di Fukuoka: sconfitta l ... Local Page
Silony Medical acquires Centinel Spine's Global Fusion BusinessThe transaction includes all cervical and lumbar fusion products, including the STALIF® technology platform FRAUENFELD, Switzerland, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silony Medical International AG (the ...
Silony Medical International AG: Silony Medical acquires Centinel Spine's Global Fusion Business7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silony Medical International AG (the company), a growing challenger to "big medtech" in the global spinal fusion market, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Centinel ...
Silony MedicalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Silony Medical