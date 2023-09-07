Logitech Pebble 2 - combo mouse e tastieraIn che modo i negozi online di mobili economici stanno crescendo nel ...Samsung SSD 990 PRO - prestazioni e capacità di altissimo livelloHisense guarda alla sostenibilità con il nuovo Laser TVDefinire il modello economico del cloud: i tre punti secondo VeeamTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem il videogiocoStarfield disponibile in tutto il mondoDune: Spice Wars 1.0 svela la data di ReleaseBack to work e back to school: le soluzioni di TrustMolly Medusa è ora disponibile su PC Ultime Blog

Shanghai Electric Showcases Robust Mid-Year Financial Performance | Recording High-Speed Growth for Low-Carbon and Renewable Energy Businesses

Shanghai Electric

Shanghai Electric Showcases Robust Mid-Year Financial Performance, Recording High-Speed Growth for Low-Carbon and Renewable Energy Businesses (Di giovedì 7 settembre 2023) - Shanghai, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Shanghai Electric (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) leveraged market opportunities across key sectors to grow significantly in H1 2023 while optimizing its corporate strategy to address global economic challenges.   Shanghai Electric advanced low-Carbon transformation and clean and Renewable Energy pledges to support China's "Dual-Carbon" goal during the reporting period. In H1, new orders for nuclear and High-efficiency clean thermal power equipment increased 182.33% and 386.67%, respectively, driving revenue and profit to record Highs. Operating revenue was RMB 53.078 billion in H1 2023, up 5.54% from the previous Year. After losing money in 2022, net ...
