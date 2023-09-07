Shanghai Electric Showcases Robust Mid-Year Financial Performance, Recording High-Speed Growth for Low-Carbon and Renewable Energy Businesses (Di giovedì 7 settembre 2023) - Shanghai, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Shanghai Electric (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) leveraged market opportunities across key sectors to grow significantly in H1 2023 while optimizing its corporate strategy to address global economic challenges. Shanghai Electric advanced low-Carbon transformation and clean and Renewable Energy pledges to support China's "Dual-Carbon" goal during the reporting period. In H1, new orders for nuclear and High-efficiency clean thermal power equipment increased 182.33% and 386.67%, respectively, driving revenue and profit to record Highs. Operating revenue was RMB 53.078 billion in H1 2023, up 5.54% from the previous Year. After losing money in 2022, net ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Shanghai Electric (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) leveraged market opportunities across key sectors to grow significantly in H1 2023 while optimizing its corporate strategy to address global economic challenges. Shanghai Electric advanced low-Carbon transformation and clean and Renewable Energy pledges to support China's "Dual-Carbon" goal during the reporting period. In H1, new orders for nuclear and High-efficiency clean thermal power equipment increased 182.33% and 386.67%, respectively, driving revenue and profit to record Highs. Operating revenue was RMB 53.078 billion in H1 2023, up 5.54% from the previous Year. After losing money in 2022, net ...
Shanghai Electric Leadership Visits Siemens in Germany to Further Forge New Green - Low-Carbon Cooperation
Shanghai Electric Shares A Long-term Cooperation Opportunity with Siemens - Strengthening Innovation in New Energy and Healthcare
Shanghai Electric Showcases Smart Energy - Smart Manufacturing - and Digital Intelligence Integration Solutions at International Technology Fair and Carbon Neutrality Expo in Shanghai
Shanghai Electric Showcases Robust Mid - Year Financial Performance, Recording High - Speed Growth for Low - Carbon and Renewable Energy ...SHANGHAI, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Shanghai Electric (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) leveraged market opportunities across key sectors to grow significantly in H1 2023 while optimizing its corporate strategy to address global economic ...
