Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses signing of agreement between Masdar and DEWA to deliver 6th phase of world' s largest single-site solar park PV Project

Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses signing of agreement between Masdar and DEWA to deliver 6th phase of world's largest single-site solar park PV Project (Di giovedì 7 settembre 2023) - - UAE's clean energy powerhouse Masdar awarded sixth phase of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum solar park PV Project in Dubai featuring a cost of up to AED5.51 billion - The 1,800MW sixth phase will increase solar park's total production capacity to 4,660MW - Ahead of UAE hosting COP28, this ambitious programme demonstrates country's firm commitment to decarbonisation at home and abroad - Sixth phase of the Project, set to be operational in stages starting from Q4 of 2024, will power over half a million residences while reducing carbon emissions by 2.36 million tonnes annually - All phases of the landmark Project are expected to be completed by 2030, ...
