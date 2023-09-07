Sedici giochi alla libreria GFN ThursdayKONAMI presenta eFootball 2024TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK – In Missione – trailer di giocoSOMFY RAFFORZA L’OFFERTA HOME ALARMOpera GX con Aria: intelligenza artificiale che migliora la ...LUCCA COMICS & GAMES APRE IL SUO SERVER DISCORDEA SPORTS FC 24 includerà l’Udinese ArenaLogitech Pebble 2 - combo mouse e tastieraIn che modo i negozi online di mobili economici stanno crescendo nel ...Samsung SSD 990 PRO - prestazioni e capacità di altissimo livelloUltime Blog

LyondellBasell Named in U S News & World Report' s 2023-2024 Best Companies to Work For List

LyondellBasell Named

LyondellBasell Named in U.S. News & World Report's 2023-2024 Best Companies to Work For List (Di giovedì 7 settembre 2023) HOUSTON and LONDON, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/

LyondellBasell today announced it has been Named as one of the Best Companies to Work For in the U.S. News &; World Report2023-2024 rankings. LyondellBasell was compared to 200 Companies and was evaluated based on how well the company met expectations important to job seekers in finding a Workplace that aligns with their needs. "We believe empowered employees contribute significantly, setting us apart, and this recognition by U.S. News and World Report reflects the progress we've made in creating a culture where ...
