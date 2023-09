Jey a Raw per scrivere una nuova storia Zona Wrestling

Tons Of News featuring Tay Melo, Drew McIntyre, MJF, Maryse, The Bump, McKenzie Mitchell, NXT Highlights, and more.WWE RAW viewership decreased on 4. Per Sports TV Ratings, an average of 1.704 million viewers watched the show this week. This number is up from last week when 1.677 million viewers tuned in. In the ...