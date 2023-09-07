JELD-WEN Named to Newsweek's Inaugural List of World's Most Trustworthy Companies (Di giovedì 7 settembre 2023) - CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), a leading global manufacturer of building products, has been Named to Newsweek's Inaugural List of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. JELD-WEN is the only window and door manufacturer on the global List. "We are immensely proud that JELD-WEN has secured its place among the World's Most Trustworthy Companies," said CEO William J. Christensen. "Building a culture of trust is paramount to strengthening JELD-WEN's business performance. We strive to earn and maintain the trust of our customers ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), a leading global manufacturer of building products, has been Named to Newsweek's Inaugural List of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. JELD-WEN is the only window and door manufacturer on the global List. "We are immensely proud that JELD-WEN has secured its place among the World's Most Trustworthy Companies," said CEO William J. Christensen. "Building a culture of trust is paramount to strengthening JELD-WEN's business performance. We strive to earn and maintain the trust of our customers ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Luigi e Gaia Senese: “In un mondo che va veloce, la forza di un ... Notizie locali castelli romani
JELD-WEN Named to Newsweek's Inaugural List of World's Most Trustworthy CompaniesCHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), a leading global manufacturer of building products, has been named to Newsweek's inaugural list of the World's Most ...
JELD WENSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : JELD WEN