Golf: Shubhankar Sharma guida l'Irish Open 2023. Migliozzi 27° con McIlroy, Edoardo Molinari a metà classifica OA Sport

On a day where low scores were plentiful — more than half the field (82 of the 156) shot under par — Shubhankar Sharma bested everyone ... “I’m fortunate, I’ve played this golf course so many times,” ...Lowry made seven birdies and shot 4-under 68 at The K Club to lie three shots off the lead held by Shubhankar Sharma of India after the ... Bjorn was the winning Ryder Cup captain from Le Golf ...