FENTY x PUMA is officially back | Rihanna launches The Avanti

FENTY PUMA

FENTY x PUMA is officially back: Rihanna launches The Avanti (Di giovedì 7 settembre 2023) Worn by legends, reborn by Rihanna HERZOGENAURACH, Germany, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Global icon Rihanna and sports company PUMA have officially launched their newest product franchise together. Rihanna returns to the brand as the Creative Director of FENTY x PUMA with a multi-year partnership and several product launches in the pipeline. The return of FENTY x PUMA blends PUMA's deep history and heritage in sport with Rihanna's iconic stature as a leader in music, culture and fashion. The FENTY x PUMA Avanti, the first footwear franchise of the partnership, is an unconventional mix of two PUMA icons blending the ...
