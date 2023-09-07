FENTY x PUMA is officially back | Rihanna launches The Avanti

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 7 settembre 2023) Worn by legends, reborn byHERZOGENAURACH, Germany, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/Global iconand sports companyhavelaunched their newest product franchise together.returns to the brand as the Creative Director ofwith a multi-year partnership and several productin the pipeline. The return ofblends's deep history and heritage in sport with's iconic stature as a leader in music, culture and fashion. The, the first footwear franchise of the partnership, is an unconventional mix of twoicons blending the ...