About Last Year, le registe: "Uno sguardo femminile che fa la differenza" (Di giovedì 7 settembre 2023) Tre ragazze, i sogni e il mondo delle ballroom: le registe Dunja Lavecchia, Beatrice Surano, Morena Terranova raccontano il documentario About Last Year, presentato alla SIC. Un romanzo di formazione consumato attraverso 365 giorni, tra il parquet sudato di una sala da ballo. Perché il vero protagonista di About Last Year è il mondo del ballroom, nato a New York, nella Harlem degli anni Settanta. Attraverso lo sguardo di tre ragazze, Celeste, Giorgia e Letizia, le registe Dunja Lavecchia, Beatrice Surano, Morena Terranova, raccontano la Ballroom Culture, tra sfide, gruppi, house (che sarebbero le famiglie), categorie. Un universo in cui si è tutti uguali. Nè distinzioni, né differenze, né giudizi. Da questo spunto, ecco appunto ...
