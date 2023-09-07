“A turning of the tide”, il nuovo album di Hayden Calnin dal 15 settembre (Di giovedì 7 settembre 2023) Più volte paragonato ad artisti quali M83 e Bon Iver, tra folktronica e sfumature cinematografiche, Hayden Calnin si sta facendo conoscere per il suo cantautorato introspettivo ed emozionante Guidato dalla sua caratteristica voce, potente ed urgente, e dalla sua abilità nel bilanciare il folk lussureggiante con una produzione ultraterrena, Hayden Calnin è pronto a tornare con ‘A turning Of The tide’, il disco in arrivo il 15 settembre, l’unione di alcuni brani pubblicati a marzo con il nome di ‘A turning Of The tide: Side A’, e degli inediti che completano il progetto dalla narrazione candida e stratificata. All’inizio del 2022, sulla scia di una rottura, Hayden ha lasciato Melbourne per un rifugio creativo a Rye ...Leggi su lopinionista
