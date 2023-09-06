Zoomlion Reports H1 2023 Results: Scale, Quality, and Profitability Growth in Full Swing, with International Revenue Soars by 115.39% YoY (Di mercoledì 6 settembre 2023) CHANGSHA, China, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion", 1157.HK) reported first-half 2023 sales Revenues of 24.075 billion yuan (US$ 3.29 billion), marking a 13.03% YoY rise. International Revenue contributed 8.372 billion yuan (US$ 1.15 billion), reflecting a notable 115.39% YoY surge. The net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company reached 2.04 billion yuan (US$ 279.27 million), an 18.9% Growth. Meanwhile, net profit, adjusted for non-recurring items, climbed 40.31% to 1.688 billion yuan (US$ 231 million). Zoomlion attributes its robust H1 2023 performance to its commitment to high-Quality development, emphasizing
