Yachine Trophy 2023 | ecco i portieri candidati | c’è Mike Maignan

Yachine Trophy

Autore : pianetamilan Commenta
Yachine Trophy 2023, ecco i portieri candidati: c’è Mike Maignan (Di mercoledì 6 settembre 2023) France Football ha pubblicato la lista dei portieri candidati al Yachine Trophy 2023, per il Milan c'è Mike Maignan
Yachine Trophy 2023, ecco i portieri candidati: c'è Mike Maignan  Pianeta Milan

Milan’s Maignan nominated for prestigious Yachine Trophy

Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan has been nominated for the prestigious Yachine Trophy, an award presented by France Football honouring the best goalkeepers in ...

Follow live updates of the Ballon d’Or 2023 nominees list, Kopa and Yachine Trophy

France Football published the list of nominees for the men’s Ballon d’Or, women’s Ballon d’Or, Yashin Trophy and Kopa Trophy. There is a 30-man shortlist for the men’s Ballon d’Or, 20 players on the ...
