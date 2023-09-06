Yachine Trophy 2023, ecco i portieri candidati: c’è Mike Maignan Pianeta Milan

Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan has been nominated for the prestigious Yachine Trophy, an award presented by France Football honouring the best goalkeepers in ...France Football published the list of nominees for the men’s Ballon d’Or, women’s Ballon d’Or, Yashin Trophy and Kopa Trophy. There is a 30-man shortlist for the men’s Ballon d’Or, 20 players on the ...